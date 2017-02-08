Posted: Feb 08, 2017 3:21 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2017 3:21 PM

Adam Hooper

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is set to start work on the Turkey Creek Bridge rehabilitation project on February 16th. This will prompt lane closures on U.S. Highway 75 between Adams Road and Eastland Shopping Center. Bartlesville Engineering Director Micah Siemers said that traffic on U.S. Highway 75 will be reduced to one lane in each direction throughout the project. The contractor has been allocated 180 calendar days to complete. The project will consist of replacing the deck of the existing bridge and rehabilitation of the bridge structure.