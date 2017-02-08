Posted: Feb 08, 2017 3:33 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2017 3:33 PM

Ben Nicholas

KGGF 690 AM and KRIG 104.9 FM are hosting the 1st Inter-State Farm and Home Show presented by Bartlett Co-op Association on Friday, March 3rd from 1-to-7pm and Saturday, March 4th from 7am-to-4pm, at Nellis Hall on the Coffeyville Community College Campus.



The free show will feature more than 80 vendors from Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas. The latest agricultural products and equipment, landscaping and general remodeling, or home decor, lifestyle services, and tasty treats will all be on display. Many vendors will have cash and carry items during the show as well.



KGGF, KRIG, and KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 will be broadcasting live from the show. You will have a chance to meet local radio personalities, plus Charles Moll and Charles Miller from Tech Talk, Larry Glass from Green Country Gardener, Ron Hays from Radio Oklahoma Network, and Steve Schiffner and Steve Eason from Hook and Hunt. Oklahoma and Kansas state legislators will also be in attendance.



There will be door prizes and giveaways from local vendors. KGGF and KRIG

will be giving away two $500 cash prizes each day, Branson tickets, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Soul 2 Soul Tour tickets, Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals tickets, and Bartlesville

Community Center Broadway play tickets. Go Bob Pipe and Steel will be giving away a Go Bob

Hay Monster.