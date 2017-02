Posted: Feb 08, 2017 5:11 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2017 5:14 PM

Ben Nicholas

COPAN 4 YEAR TERMS Nominated by Ward & Elected at Large

WARD 2 4 YR 2/7/17 *DONNA STEPHENS

WARD 3 2 YR unex 02/7/17 *DALE HONAS

2/8/17 ED BROWNING

WARD 4 4 YR 2/6/17 *CARLTON RICHESIN

2/8/17 KAY KO HOLMES

WARD 5 2 YR unex 2/6/17 REA M. MADDEN

2/7/17 *JEFF ROE

TRESURER 4 YR 2/8/17 WENDY WICKHAM

DEWEY 3 YEAR TERMS Nominated BY WARD and Elected at Large

WARD 1 3 YR 2/6/17 *WAYNE SELL

2/7/17 MIKE BEAN

WARD 2 3 YR 2/7/17 STEPHANIE M. HICKS

2/7/17 BOBBY L. FORD

WARD 3 3 YR

WARD 4 3 YR 2/7/17 *KAY BALES

MAYOR 3 YR 2/6/17 *RON D. REVARD

2/8/17 TOM HAYS

RAMONA 4 YEAR TERMS (2 TRUSTEES) Nominated and Elected at Large

TRUSTEE 4 YR 2/6/17 DAVID L. McFARLAND

TRUSTEE 4 YR 2/7/17 *CYLE B. MILLER

2/8/17 *JENNIFER J WINGO

TRESURER 4 YR 2/8/17 *AUTUMN ROECKER

OCHELATA 4 YEAR TERMS (2 TRUSTEES) Nominated and Elected at Large

TRUSTEE 4 YR 2/8/17 RICHARD COOK

TRUSTEE 4 YR

CLERK 4 YR 2/8/17 MARGIE ELDRIDGE

2/8/17 MICHELE RADER

*INCUMBENT