Posted: Feb 09, 2017 1:04 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2017 1:04 PM

Ben Nicholas

Downtown landscaping was one of several topics of discussion for the Bartlesville City Council on Monday, with a proposal and a unanimous vote to approve the creation of the “Downtown Landscape Task Force.”

The task force is expected to make recommendations regarding landscape improvements in the downtown area to the City Council no later than April 17. The recommendations will be based on a plan compiled last year by Main Street Bartlesville, as well as a Streetscape Concept prepared in 2014 by the consultant Howell and VanCuren. The recommendations could result in a plan to overhaul landscaping issues in the downtown area, which has stalled in recent years due to debates on how to fund the improvements.