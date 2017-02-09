Posted: Feb 09, 2017 2:44 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2017 2:44 PM

Ben Nicholas

Governor Mary Fallin has named Patrick Wyrick to serve as a justice on the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

35-year-old Wyrick succeeds Steven Taylor, who retired from the bench last year.

Wyrick has served as solicitor general in the Oklahoma attorney general’s office since 2011. As solicitor general, Wyrick represented the state of Oklahoma before the U.S. and Oklahoma supreme courts, and other federal and state courts. He also authored attorney general opinions and served as a key legal adviser to a variety of state officials.

The Supreme Court appointment is Fallin’s first on the nine-member court.

Supreme Court justices serve on the court as long as they are able and must appear on the ballot and be retained by voters every six years, according to state statute.

