Posted: Feb 09, 2017 2:47 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2017 2:47 PM

Ben Nicholas

The grant application for funding to make improvements at Lee Lake has been submitted.



Citizens were asked to submit letters of support for the Lee Lake project, which includes the installation of low level security lighting around the trail loop that circles. The grant would also be used to fund the construction of shelter structures on the islands on the west and south sides of the lake. Additional funding is being sought to fund other amenities such as mileage markers benches, picnic tables and additional trash receptacles.



The City is seeking $70,000 in matching grant money to fund the $140,000 project. An application has been submitted to the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department for grant funding provided by the 2017 Land and Water Conservation Fund. The LWCF is a federal assistance program administered by the National Parks Service. Donations will be sought for the project as well.

