Posted: Feb 09, 2017 2:51 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2017 2:51 PM

Ben Nicholas

Several classes are set for February as part of the 2017 Health & Wellness series at the Bartlesville Public Library.



Ashely Burson, Phillips 66 Wellness & Aquatic specialist/coordinator, spoke on “Healthy Heart” February 2, but will also continue the second series of REFIT exercise classes Wednesday nights from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Library’s upstairs meeting room. REFIT classes are scheduled for February 15 and 22. REFIT combines several elements of fitness into one power-packed hour.



The second of five programs, aimed at healthy cooking and exercise, will br presented by local fitness trainer and CrossFit competitor Josh Wright on February 21. The class will be held at the library, from 6-7:30 p.m.