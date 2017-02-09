Posted: Feb 09, 2017 3:14 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2017 3:14 PM

Adam Hooper

A routine traffic stop led to a drug bust for two Bartlesville people. 29-year old Ruben Kyle Morris and 22-year old Jasmine Danielle Blackfeet are charged with possession of meth, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and a defective break light. An Oklahoma Highway Patrolman saw a vehicle turn at the intersection of 14th and Virginia Avenue and noticed a brake light not working.



According to a court affidavit, the authorities searched the vehicle and found a back pack full of drugs. Inside the bag, officers found bags of meth and marijuana, two digital scales, and several syringes. A loaded pistol was found inside the vehicle.



Court records indicate that Morris has a prior in Washington County. Both suspects next court date is March 3rd. Bond for Morris is set at $100,000 while Blackfeet's bond was set at $25,000.

Jasmine Danielle Blackfeet