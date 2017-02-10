News


College Math Coming To High School Students

Ben Nicholas

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced that Oklahoma high schools will soon have the opportunity to offer a course designed to dramatically reduce math remediation at state colleges and universities.
College Career Math Ready, a new high school-to-college transition course for the 2017-2018 school year largely composed of competencies from Algebra 1, Geometry and Algebra 2, will help students solidify a foundation for mathematics skills before entering college. It will not count as a math credit toward high school graduation, but students who achieve an A or B in each unit will receive a recommendation to immediately begin taking entry-level, credit-bearing classes in their first year of college.
Thirty-nine percent of all first-year college students in the state wind up having to take remedial courses, for which they pay tuition but receive no college credit. Oklahoma families spend $22.2 million in annual out-of-pocket costs for remediation each year.
The additional high school instruction provided by College Career Math Ready will help bridge a mathematics gap for some students between secondary and postsecondary education. The course can make college more affordable by removing the significant financial barrier posed by college-level remediation.
College Career Math Ready is recommended for students with ACT math scores between 13 and 18.
Also new for next school year, a course in Statistics and Probability can count toward high school graduation requirements and college admissions for students who have already completed Algebra 2.


