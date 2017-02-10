Posted: Feb 10, 2017 2:06 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2017 2:13 PM

Adam Hooper

The first week in this year's Oklahoma Legislative session is in the books. The challenge is to figure out how to deal with a nearly $900 million dollar shortfall. During Friday morning's Capitol Call program, Bartlesville State Representative Earl Sears said that the economy is improving.



Sears is the chairman of the Tax and Revenue Committee. You can hear more from Sears on our website at bartlesvilleradio.com, go to on-demand and click on one on one with a professional icon.