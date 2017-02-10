Posted: Feb 10, 2017 2:08 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2017 2:08 PM

Adam Hooper

There will be one contested race for the upcoming Nowata City Council elections. The Ward 3 race will be Mayor David Lynn against former Nowata County Commissioner Dean Bridges. Dana Robinson filed for the Ward 1 seat and Phillip Ogden filed for the city commissioner at large seat.



In South Coffeyville, three people filed for the board of trustees. Those are Justin Paul Buckley, Jim Wilhelms, and Kenneth Vast. Janie Conley filed for the City Clerk/Treasurer seat.