Posted: Feb 10, 2017 2:52 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2017 2:52 PM

Ben Nicholas

Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General have added Jessie Allen to the Top 15 Fugitive list.

Allen was serving an eight-year sentence for concealing stolen property and possession of methamphetamine. He was released on probation in September 2016. Allen was listed as an absconder by his probation officer in January after failing to make contact.

Fugitive agents have gathered intelligence and suspect Allen is in the Tulsa or Sapulpa area, using and possibly trafficking methamphetamine. Agents consider him armed and dangerous.

After interviews with Allen's associates, it has been discovered he will go into public dressed as a woman to avoid being identified during daylight hours.

Allen has been placed on the Top 15 Fugitive list after a recent report where he allegedly pulled a pistol on the father of his ex-girlfriend, his known membership in the Indian Brotherhood gang and his history of violence.

A career criminal, he has been in and out of prison since 1998 for various crimes, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, fellony firearm possession attempted larceny and possession of methamphetamine.

Officials ask the public if Allen is seen or his location is known, to not approach and call law enforcement immediately.

Authorities ask if anyone has information on Allen available to call local law enforcement, the DOC fugitive warrants division at (405) 425-2570 or submit an email with information to warrants@doc.ok.gov.

