Posted: Feb 10, 2017 2:58 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2017 2:58 PM

Adam Hooper

A Washington County jury found Aubin James Cooper not guilty to the charges of exploitation and financial neglect of a vulnerable woman. The case occurred back in 2015 when Cooper was arrested after being investigated by local authorities claiming there were a number of suspicious payments and withdraws totaling more than $493,000. The court document claimed that the victim owed more than $24,000 from a local nursing home.