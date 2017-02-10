News
February Filing Period Closes in Osage County
Friday the Osage County Election Board closed the filing period for the Towns of Avant, Burbank, Fairfax, Prue, and Wynona, along with the Cities of Barnsdall, Hominy, and Shidler. The below are the candidates filed for their respective municipalities:
Town of Avant:
2 Trustees, 4 yr terms - Shirley J. Brown & Kevin W. Petrunak
City of Barnsdall:
Council Member Ward 2, 4 yr term – Betty Fowler & J.D. Cole
Council Member Ward 4, 4 yr term – Oscar Lee Hall
Treasurer, 4 yr term – Paulette Elaine Thompson
Town of Burbank:
1 Trustee, 4 yr term – Brett Barnett
1 Trustee, 2 yr unexpired term – James W. Martin
Town Clerk/Treasurer, 4 yr term – Millie Bonner Moore
Town of Fairfax:
2 Trustees, 4 yr terms – Boa K. Cox, Charles Cartwright & Greg Daley
City of Hominy:
Council Member Ward 1, 4 yr term – Jerry L. Stumpff
Council Member Ward 4, 4 yr term – Daniel Johnson
Council Member at Large, 4 yr term – Emma Pitts & Ronald L. Reed
City of Shidler:
Council Member, Ward 1, Seat 2, 4 yr term – Edward G. Kramer
Council Member, Ward 2, Seat 2, 4 yr term – Patrick L. Patton
Council Member, Ward 3, Seat 2, 4 yr term – Jerrod O. Miller
Council Member, Ward 4, Seat 2, 4 yr term – Cody D. Golay
Town of Prue:
3 Trustees, 4 yr terms – Pete Burris
Clerk, 2 yr unexpired term
Treasurer, 2 yr unexpired term: Denniece K. Coyle-Ames
Town of Wynona:
3 Trustees, 4 yr term – Gary Robinson, Johnnie Jo Lott & Nancy Deatherage
Town Treasurer, 4 yr term – Janet Delaney
The following race are contested and the identified municipalities will hold a nonpartisan General Election scheduled April 4, 2017:
City of Barnsdall:
Council Member Ward 2, 4 yr term – Betty Fowler & J.D. Cole
Town of Fairfax:
2 Trustees, 4 yr terms – Boa K. Cox, Charles Cartwright & Greg Daley
City of Hominy:
Council Member at Large, 4 yr term – Emma Pitts & Ronald L. Reed
For any additional information, contact the Osage County Election Board at (918) 287-3036 or e-mail at oceb@sbcglobal.net.
