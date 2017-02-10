Posted: Feb 10, 2017 4:22 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2017 4:22 PM

Bill Lynch

Friday the Osage County Election Board closed the filing period for the Towns of Avant, Burbank, Fairfax, Prue, and Wynona, along with the Cities of Barnsdall, Hominy, and Shidler. The below are the candidates filed for their respective municipalities:

Town of Avant:

2 Trustees, 4 yr terms - Shirley J. Brown & Kevin W. Petrunak

City of Barnsdall:

Council Member Ward 2, 4 yr term – Betty Fowler & J.D. Cole

Council Member Ward 4, 4 yr term – Oscar Lee Hall

Treasurer, 4 yr term – Paulette Elaine Thompson

Town of Burbank:

1 Trustee, 4 yr term – Brett Barnett

1 Trustee, 2 yr unexpired term – James W. Martin

Town Clerk/Treasurer, 4 yr term – Millie Bonner Moore

Town of Fairfax:

2 Trustees, 4 yr terms – Boa K. Cox, Charles Cartwright & Greg Daley

City of Hominy:

Council Member Ward 1, 4 yr term – Jerry L. Stumpff

Council Member Ward 4, 4 yr term – Daniel Johnson

Council Member at Large, 4 yr term – Emma Pitts & Ronald L. Reed

City of Shidler:

Council Member, Ward 1, Seat 2, 4 yr term – Edward G. Kramer

Council Member, Ward 2, Seat 2, 4 yr term – Patrick L. Patton

Council Member, Ward 3, Seat 2, 4 yr term – Jerrod O. Miller

Council Member, Ward 4, Seat 2, 4 yr term – Cody D. Golay

Town of Prue:

3 Trustees, 4 yr terms – Pete Burris

Clerk, 2 yr unexpired term

Treasurer, 2 yr unexpired term: Denniece K. Coyle-Ames

Town of Wynona:

3 Trustees, 4 yr term – Gary Robinson, Johnnie Jo Lott & Nancy Deatherage

Town Treasurer, 4 yr term – Janet Delaney

The following race are contested and the identified municipalities will hold a nonpartisan General Election scheduled April 4, 2017:

For any additional information, contact the Osage County Election Board at (918) 287-3036 or e-mail at oceb@sbcglobal.net.