Posted: Feb 11, 2017 9:35 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2017 9:35 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville High School Varsity Pom team became National Champions in Hip Hop and Pom in the large varsity division at the Dance Team Union national competition in Orlando, Florida on February 3rd through the 5th. Their Jazz routine placed second, and the team also received the Best Crowd Appeal award.



The Hip Hop and Pom routines were choreographed by Varsity Pom coach Stephanie Stewart and the Jazz routine was choreographed by JV Pom coach Lauren Haskell. This is Stewart’s seventh year coaching the Bartlesville Pom team. She has created a top notch program and her teams continue to raise the bar each year. The team's chorography is what set them apart from other teams. They are very creative and each routine has a theme/story to tell.



The championship adds to the already successful season. The team won two state titles in December in the Pom and Hip Hop category, won the Pom division at the Lee Summit North Dance competition in January, and won with their hip hop routine at Dance for a Cure in January.

As their season comes to a close the coaches and younger poms are going to miss their three amazing seniors who have lead the team to some great accomplishments this year: Heidi Roseborough, Molly Feeler, and Victory Curry. If you would like to see the Bruin Poms' award-winning routines, plan on attending the Pom Spring Show at Bartlesville High School on Friday, March 31st.