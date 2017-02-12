Posted: Feb 12, 2017 9:50 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2017 9:50 AM

Dave Wooddell/AP

Gov. Mary Fallin has issued a two-week burn ban for most of Oklahoma as a crippling drought continues to place the state in danger of destructive wildfires.



Fallin's office issued the ban Friday for 53 of Oklahoma's 77 counties. Except for a handful of counties in far southwestern Oklahoma, most of the state is in some state of drought.



The National Weather Service warned Saturday that wildfires could rapidly develop this weekend in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.



Oklahoma is just entering its peak fire season, but dozens of wildfires have already scorched thousands of acres in the past several months.





