Posted: Feb 12, 2017 5:06 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2017 5:06 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will hear a presentation by Joshua McKim Monday morning. The presentation will be on what the agenda calls a feasibility study for the Washington County Free Fair. The commissioners will hear the presentation in the Bartlesville City Council Chambers at the City Center building.

Once the presentation concludes, the board will re-convene in their meeting room in the courthouse Administrative Center. The board will hear from Extension Advisors Josh Yates and Courtney Fuller regarding the March Junior Livestock Show. The board will also take action on a resolution to appoint Commissioner Mike Bouvier to the Northeast Workforce Development Board.

Monday morning's meeting is set for 9:30 and will convene at the Courthouse Administrative Center.