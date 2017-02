Posted: Feb 13, 2017 4:57 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2017 4:57 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Caney Police and area law enforcement have asked for your help in locating a Caney man. 25-year-old Brock Sanders was last seen after work on Tuesday. He is described as being 5'8, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Brock Sanders contact the Caney Police Department at 620-879-2141.