Posted: Feb 13, 2017 10:39 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2017 1:27 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Commissioners heard a presentation today by Joshua McKim. In a packed Bartlesville City Hall Council Chambers, McKim presented a feasibility study for the Washington County Free Fair.



The study compared Washington County to 12 other communities. Three types of fairgrounds were studied in these communities, including Regional and National fairgrounds, that compare with Washington County's Local fairground. The current economic for the fairground is estimated at $500-thousand, however, with full utilization of the grounds there could be $12 million in new annual sales. Construction of a new facility could cost about $25 million, but could potentially generate a $37.5 million economic impact.



While no decisions were made, McKim did recommend that the commissioners take their time.



In attendance at the presentation, were several members of FFA, and several members of the Dewey City Council. Dewey Mayor Ron Revard says that he appreciates Mitch Antle, and would like to step up to work to finding a solution.