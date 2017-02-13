Posted: Feb 13, 2017 11:58 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2017 11:59 AM

Adam Hooper

The Nowata County Commissioners Monday morning approved the elevator contract. The cost is $2,746 and the county was eligible for a discount. The commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding between the county and Jane Phillips Medical Center in Nowata. The agreement is for medical authorities to use the county fair building if something major happens in the area.



There was no updates concerning the E-9-1-1 program. The item will be brought up at next week's meeting.