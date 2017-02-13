Posted: Feb 13, 2017 2:47 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2017 2:47 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their regularly scheduled meeting. After returning to the Commissioners' Meeting Room from the presentation at Bartlesville City Hall, the commissioners accepted the study.

The commissioners also appointed Commissioner Mike Bouvier to the Northeast Workforce Development Board.

All other items on the agenda were approved, and all receipts were received. The commissioners will meet again next Monday morning in the Commissioners' Meeting Room.