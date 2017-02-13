News


Dewey Man Arrested For Giving False Name

Adam Hooper

A $100,000 bond has been set for a Dewey man who allegedly gave the police a false name.  33-year old Bryan Randall Daniel is charged with false personate to create liability and possession of paraphernalia.  Dewey police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 9th and Choctaw.

According to a court affidavit, the suspect identified himself as David Wayne Kirby with a birth date of July 22, 1983.  Officers searched Daniel and found a meth pipe.  The police were suspicious about the suspect and he later gave his real name.  The authorities learned Daniel had a warrant out of Washington County.  Court records indicate that Daniel has priors in Washington County.

Daniel's next court date is this Friday.


