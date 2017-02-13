Posted: Feb 13, 2017 2:53 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2017 2:53 PM

Adam Hooper

A $100,000 bond has been set for a Dewey man who allegedly gave the police a false name. 33-year old Bryan Randall Daniel is charged with false personate to create liability and possession of paraphernalia. Dewey police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 9th and Choctaw.



According to a court affidavit, the suspect identified himself as David Wayne Kirby with a birth date of July 22, 1983. Officers searched Daniel and found a meth pipe. The police were suspicious about the suspect and he later gave his real name. The authorities learned Daniel had a warrant out of Washington County. Court records indicate that Daniel has priors in Washington County.



Daniel's next court date is this Friday.