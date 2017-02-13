Posted: Feb 13, 2017 3:47 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2017 3:47 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville High School senior has been named one of more than 4,000 candidates in the 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Tyler Gerth was selected from nearly 3.5 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2017. Tyler has the opportunity to be one of 800 semifinalists named in April and one of 161 Scholars named in May.



Tyler has previously been recognized as a National Merit Commended Student and is a member of the school's state champion cross country team. He is the son of Terry and Karen Gerth.



Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars program, now in its 53rd year, is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character, and involvement in community and school activities.



All candidates complete and submit candidacy materials for review, including essays, self-assessments, and secondary school reports and transcripts. The Scholars enjoy an expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. in June and receive the Presidential Scholars Medallion at a ceremony sponsored by the White House.



Since the program began in 1964, more than 7,000 U.S. Presidential Scholars have been recognized. Granger Meador, who has taught physics for 28 years at Bartlesville High School, was named a 1984 U.S. Presidential Scholar by President Ronald Reagan.



Past Bartlesville students selected as U.S. Presidential Scholars include:



1992 - Yvonne Shay, Oklahoma School of Science & Math

1986 - Virginia Hendrix, Bartlesville High School

1985 - Joseph Basinger, Bartlesville High School

1980 - Greg Thornburg, College High School

1978 - Colette Pipkin, College High School

1973 - Janet Bost, College High School

1972 - Summerlynne Solop, College High School