Posted: Feb 13, 2017 4:01 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2017 4:01 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reminds Oklahomans there is still time to get a flu shot.

OSDH reports a total of 23 deaths and 827 hospitalizations associated with the flu since the season began in September. More than half of hospitalizations have occurred among individuals 65 years and older.



Public health influenza vaccination clinics are available at county health departments, medical providers and retailers throughout the state.



Washington County Health Department clinic days and times available for flu vaccine are as follows: Monday, Tuesday and Friday by appointment.



The Washington County Health Department will accept SoonerCare, Medicare, all private health insurance, cash, checks, or credit cards as payment for flu vaccine. For more information about flu clinics at the Washington County Health Department, call 918-335-3005.