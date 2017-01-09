Posted: Feb 13, 2017 4:01 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2017 4:01 PM

Bill Lynch

Monday morning the Commissioners decided whether or not to provide funding for the Hominy EMS, continued the discussion regarding sewer maintenance at the Osage County Jail, and provided funding for the continuing improvements at the Osage County Fairground at the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners.

Last week Hominy City Manager Gary Lanham brought before the Commissioners a request of partial funding. The City of Hominy has been having difficulty collecting funds for their EMS service, and has been supporting the service through city funding. Lanham stated that although Hominy is on an EMS membership program, but their additional coverage areas, including Prue and Wynonna,are not. Lanham expressed concerns that Hominy may not be able to continue covering the operation cost of the service and may be forced to restrict their coverage area to strictly Hominy. Lanham asked to County to assist for the amount of $13,000 a month for five months. The funding would relieve some of the financial strain for Hominy, and keep the service operational. The Commissioners were apprehensive of approving county funding for a city government, but must ensure that residents have access to emergency medical services. The Commissioners approved the funding for a total amount of $65,000.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden returned this week with an update regarding the sewer improvement project at the Osage County Jail. Virden said last week they were able to have the area scanned and will be able to get an accurate quote for the needed work. The sewer lines are severely deteriorated and not taking action could be detrimental. Virden will return next week with updated quotes for plumbing and concrete works.

This week the Commissioners also distributed funds to Oakridge Builders for their continuing work on improvements and construction of the new OSU Extension building at the Osage County Fairgrounds. However, there was a change order for the amount of $21,128 for site location change and engineering cost. The total payment was approved for the amount $92,023.46 for services.