Posted: Feb 13, 2017 6:53 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2017 6:57 PM

Adam Hooper

The Nowata School Board met for their monthly meeting Monday evening at the High School Commons Area. In his report, Nowata Schools Superintendent Leon Ashlock updated the board concerning the football concession stand project. Ashlock said that the concession stand could be completed by August.



The school board awarded Two Trees Technology to purchase 120 Chromebooks for $23,400. The chromebooks will be divided with 60 going to the middle school and 60 to the high school. Ashlock hopes to purchase more chromebooks in the future. The school board approved a contract for audit with Jenkins and Kemper, CPA's for the 2016-2017 school year. Board members accepted the school calendar for the 2017-2018 school year.