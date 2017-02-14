Posted: Feb 14, 2017 10:12 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2017 10:12 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Osage Nation is preparing for its science fair fun with local seventh graders. The Osage Nation STEAM Science Fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21st through Friday, Feb. 24th 9 to 2 each day at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. This is the first science fair for the Osage Nation Education Department. Department leaders decided to focus on seventh grade students from participating schools -- Bowring, Osage Hills, Avant, Woodland, Barnsdall, Hominy, Skiatook, and Pawhuska.

The science fair promotes the mission of the Osage Nation's Science Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math Program. Resource Coordinator, Jennifer Holding says the STEAM Program aims to engage students in the concepts regularly by providing activities and resources to emphasize the application of knowledge to real-life situations.

The Education Department is working in partnership with the Osage Nation Environmental and Natural Resources Department and the Osage County Interlocal Co-op. The Osage Casino is donating water and snacks for the students. Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear will announce winners the following week on the Osage Nation YouTube channel.