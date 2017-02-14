Posted: Feb 14, 2017 12:15 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2017 12:15 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Fox News radio host, Todd Starnes, is making his way back to Oklahoma this spring. Bartlesville's Oklahoma Wesleyan University will host a book launch reception Wednesday, March 8th for Starnes latest book, The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.

Oklahoma Wesleyan President, Dr. Everett Piper says the university is honored to host Todd Starnes again. Piper says Starnes is a tireless spokesman for religious and intellectual freedom and his voice needs to be heard!

Starnes is the host of Fox News and Commentary, heard daily on the Fox News Radio network and AM 1400, KWON. Starnes has covered a number of high-profile stories throughout his journalism career. It has taken him from Wall Street to the White House.

The book launch reception will be held at the Tulsa Summit Club at 7 o'clock on the evening of March 8th. If you're interested in attending, RSVP online at www.OKWU.edu/starnes.

