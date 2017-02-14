Posted: Feb 14, 2017 12:42 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2017 12:42 PM

Ben Nicholas

General Revenue Fund collections in January missed the official monthly estimate by 3.4 percent and were 2.8 percent below the estimate for the first seven months of the fiscal year as sales tax receipts fell below projections and corporate income tax collections continued to show their volatility.



Although gross collections showed a slight improvement in January, as reported earlier this month by the State Treasurer, collections to the GRF still fell below the estimate after rebates, refunds and mandatory apportionments. Despite January historically being a good month for collections, GRF receipts nevertheless fell short this year.



GRF collections in January totaled $505.1 million, which is $17.9 million, or 3.4 percent, below the official estimate upon which the fiscal year 2017 appropriated state budget was based. Total GRF collections through the first seven months of FY 2017 are $2.9 billion, which is $83.9 million below the estimate and $211.5 million below prior year collections.



January’s collections mark the fourth consecutive month that corporate income collections were consumed by refunds, underscoring the volatility of the GRF tax source. Beginning in FY 14, there have been 13 months when corporate income tax collections have failed to provide any revenue to the GRF.

