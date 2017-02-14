Posted: Feb 14, 2017 12:47 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2017 7:08 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville city officials are following up on Governor Mary Fallin's burn ban announcement. They want you to conserve water where possible because of the drought conditions.

Water Utility Director, Terry Lauritsen says March, April, and May are usually the city's wettest months but the area is experiencing a moderate drought at this time. Public Information Officer for the city, Kelli Williams was on KWON's City Matters program this week with some conservation tips.



Officials say showers are the largest indoor user of water. Reducing the amount of water you use there would go a long way toward conservation.