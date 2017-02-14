Posted: Feb 14, 2017 2:26 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2017 2:26 PM

Adam Hooper

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reports that unemployment rates were up for most Oklahoma counties, including Nowata and Osage counties. Washington County showed unemployment rate drop slightly.



Nowata County's unemployment rate stands at six percent, up from 5.9 percent. Osage County's unemployment rate is currently 5.5 percent, an increase from 5.4 percent. Meanwhile, Washington County's unemployment rate dropped from 4.7 percent to 4.6 percent.