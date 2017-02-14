Posted: Feb 14, 2017 3:29 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2017 3:29 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Johnstone Park Pavilion is now available for events and rental as the City of Bartlesville crews and contractors wrap up the final phases of the multi-phase project.



The City Council last week approved a resolution setting the rental rate for the pavilion at $25 for a two-hour minimum, and $10 for every hour after.



The pavilion and all other City of Bartlesville park facilities are available for rental each day between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.



Payment is required to reserve a facility, and must be made on the first floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. At this time, payment can not be made over the phone or online.

