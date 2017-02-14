News
Feb 14, 2017
Johnstone Park Pavilion
The Johnstone Park Pavilion is now available for events and rental as the City of Bartlesville crews and contractors wrap up the final phases of the multi-phase project.
The City Council last week approved a resolution setting the rental rate for the pavilion at $25 for a two-hour minimum, and $10 for every hour after.
The pavilion and all other City of Bartlesville park facilities are available for rental each day between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Payment is required to reserve a facility, and must be made on the first floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. At this time, payment can not be made over the phone or online.
