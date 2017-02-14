News
Local News
Posted: Feb 14, 2017 10:34 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2017 10:34 PM
Osage County Election Results
Osage County voters decided a number of election Tuesday night, and in the City of Pawhuska they voted for change. Incumbent member of the Pawhuska City Council Cindy Tillman lost to her opponent, Roger Milleson, in the non-partisan election for the Councilman at Large position. Tillman who has served on the Pawhuska City Council since 2011 lost to Milleson who took 57 percent of the vote. The second incumbent loss was for Pawhuska School District where the incumbent Jeff Bute lost to Thomas Boone who also took 57 percent of the vote.
District #1 voters elected Will Cubbage over Randall Jones during the Republican Primary for Osage County Commissioner. Cubbage maintained a large margin through the evening carrying 71 percent of the total votes. Cubbage will go on to face the Democratic candidate Jerry Howerton in the April 4 election for Osage County Commissioner.
In other elections Whitney Virden was elected to the Bowring School Board, Willy Hargraves was elected to the Shidler School Board, Jennettie Marshall was elected for the Tulsa School Board, and Ray Owens and Danny Hancock were elected for the Tulsa Tech Center Education Board.
Several large bond proposals were also approved, the Osage Hills School District bond for $310,000 was approved with a 78 percent victory, and Skiatook public Schools passed two propositions one for $19.1 million dollars for improvements and completion of projects for Skiatook Schools and the construction of a new multi-sport field house; the second proposition for $730,000 is to purchase 5 buses and 3 suburbans for the School District, both propositions passed by nearly 85 percent.
« Back to News