Posted: Feb 14, 2017 10:34 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2017 10:34 PM

Bill Lynch

Osage County voters decided a number of election Tuesday night, and in the City of Pawhuska they voted for change. Incumbent member of the Pawhuska City Council Cindy Tillman lost to her opponent, Roger Milleson, in the non-partisan election for the Councilman at Large position. Tillman who has served on the Pawhuska City Council since 2011 lost to Milleson who took 57 percent of the vote. The second incumbent loss was for Pawhuska School District where the incumbent Jeff Bute lost to Thomas Boone who also took 57 percent of the vote.

District #1 voters elected Will Cubbage over Randall Jones during the Republican Primary for Osage County Commissioner. Cubbage maintained a large margin through the evening carrying 71 percent of the total votes. Cubbage will go on to face the Democratic candidate Jerry Howerton in the April 4 election for Osage County Commissioner.

In other elections Whitney Virden was elected to the Bowring School Board, Willy Hargraves was elected to the Shidler School Board, Jennettie Marshall was elected for the Tulsa School Board, and Ray Owens and Danny Hancock were elected for the Tulsa Tech Center Education Board.