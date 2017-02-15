Posted: Feb 15, 2017 1:01 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2017 1:01 PM

Governor Mary Fallin and the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services say a cyberattack against a state agency that was referenced last week during a state House of Representatives Government Modernization Committee meeting, did not result in the paying of a ransom.

Ransomware attacked an agency that had not had its information technology unified under House Bill 1304. Unification allows agencies to have the updated resources of Oklahoma CyberCommand that quickly detect and prevent ransomware attacks.

To date, 58-of-78 legislatively mandated agencies have unified their information technology with OMES. Another 31 agencies have voluntarily unified their IT with OMES. Unifying IT services has resulted in a combined reduced spending and projected savings of about $129 million.

At this time, no further details of the referenced incident were available for release as it could compromise the cybersecurity of the agency in question and possibly other agencies.

As part of the unification effort, the remaining 20 legislatively mandated agencies are expected to be unified with OMES by the end of the fiscal year.