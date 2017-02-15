Posted: Feb 15, 2017 2:44 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2017 2:44 PM

Adam Hooper

City of Bartlesville offices with the exception of police and fire departments will be closed this Monday for President's Day. Monday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday, February 22nd. Public Works Director Keith Henry said that Monday customers will need to put their trash out no later than 6 A.M. on Wednesday, February 22nd for their trash to be collected.



City offices will open on Tuesday, February 21st at their normal time.