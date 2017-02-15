Posted: Feb 15, 2017 2:45 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2017 2:45 PM

Adam Hooper

A Porter man who remains in the Washington County Jail on a number of charges, has a new court date scheduled for this Friday on the status docket. Gary Lee Poindexter, Jr. is charged with eluding a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, driving with a suspended license, and defective tail lights. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were on patrol when they noticed a vehicle with a defective tail lights with red tape hanging off both driver and passenger sides at the intersection of Johnstone Avenue and Adams Blvd.



A court affidavit states that the vehicle ran through stop signs and going 50 mph. The vehicle stopped at 16th and Keeler. Reportedly, the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran away. Bartlesville police officers were able to find Poindexter a short time later. Officers found in Poindexter's possession a bag of meth.



Bond remains at $150,000.