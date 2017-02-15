Posted: Feb 15, 2017 3:11 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2017 3:11 PM

Due to rainfall that moved across the state, Governor Mary Fallin today signed an executive proclamation removing a burn ban she ordered for 53 counties. The governor issued the burn ban on Friday because of extreme dry and weather conditions, however, rains moved across the state Monday and Tuesday.

The governor removed the ban at the recommendation of Oklahoma Forestry Services, which conducted an analysis of the impact of the rainfall in the affected counties. The removal of the governor’s burn ban has no effect on county burn bans that were in place. OFS is contacting those counties to confirm which bans will remain or be rescinded.

Washington County Emergency Management has stated that they disagree with the decision, as conditions are still dry after the rain, and will be presenting recommendations to the Washington County Board of Commissioners on Monday. Washington County is still under a burn ban.