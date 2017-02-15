Posted: Feb 15, 2017 4:45 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2017 4:51 PM

Bill Lynch

A Fairfax man is dead following a single vehicle accident Wednesday morning. 22 year-old Austin Lee Franks suffered fatal injuries while operating the 2005 Toyota Camry. Franks' vehicle left the roadway approximately 3 miles North of Pawnee along State Highway 18, he then over-corrected sending the vehicle into a broadside slide when it hit two trees. Franks was ejected from the vehicle, while his passenger 19 year-old Dorcas Hall-Zotigh of Pawnee remained. Franks was pronounced deceased at the site of the accident and Hall-Zotigh was transported to Stillwater Medical Center in stable condition. Hall-Zotigh was 32 weeks pregnant and the unborn child was lost. The accident is still under investigation by Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Franks was not wearing a seat belt.