Posted: Feb 15, 2017 4:46 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2017 4:46 PM

Bill Lynch

At the first February meeting of the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce, Chamber Vice-President Claude Rosendale provided an update regarding several ongoing projects, discussed tourism and Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Rosendale discussed the recent approval and purchase of several items, a new flagpole for the Barnsdall Community Center, a new sound system for Big Heart Day and other events, and new Christmas decorations to replace the aging decor. He also discussed quotes for building a canopy for the stage at the Community Center, Rosendale said that cost of construction and installation will be less than $3,200 and to run electricity and install outlets will cost an additional $650 . The quote was approved with the condition it would be completed by Big Heart Day.

Rosendale also spoke on a discussion with ODOT regarding new highway signs and setting up a vehicle counter in Barnsdall to measure the increased tourism traffic volume. ODOT reported that in order to set up a counter the formal request will need to be sent to the Oklahoma City Office, and new signs will need to be purchased through the city but would be installed by the DOT.