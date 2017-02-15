News


Osage County

Osage County Burglary

Ben Nicholas

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects through an investigation of a burglary at the Victory Fellowship Church located north of Sand Springs.

Aron Rudolf and Austin Hill were located, and after a foot pursuit, were arrested and transported to the Osage County Jail for the crime of burglary.

All stolen items have been recovered and returned to the victim.
 


