Posted: Feb 15, 2017 5:11 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2017 5:11 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects through an investigation of a burglary at the Victory Fellowship Church located north of Sand Springs.



Aron Rudolf and Austin Hill were located, and after a foot pursuit, were arrested and transported to the Osage County Jail for the crime of burglary.



All stolen items have been recovered and returned to the victim.

