Posted: Feb 16, 2017 9:39 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2017 9:39 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized for their efforts in the community? You can help create a meaningful memory and make sure they get the recognition they deserve by nominating them for the United Way Spirit Award.

The award recognizes exceptional commitment and leadership. Nominees must demonstrate the spirit of service to the community of Bartlesville by giving, volunteering, or being a champion for an organization. The person you nominate can be counted on and will go above and beyond to help make the community a better place for everyone. Special consideration will be given to those who have been involved with United Way or one of its partner agencies.

March 15th is the deadline for Spirit Award nominations. The award will be presented at the Bartlesville Regional United Way Annual Meeting on May 2nd at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Past Spirit Award Winners are Thad Satterfield, George Halkiades, Stephen Colaw, Mark Haskell, Kelly Diven, Jamie Wood, Bob Pomeroy and Bettye Williams.

You can find the award form HERE!