State of Oklahoma
Posted: Feb 16, 2017 12:43 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2017 12:43 PM
Lt. Governor Resigns From Small Businesses Advocate
Lt. Governor Todd Lamb has announced his resignation from Governor Mary Fallin’s cabinet, where Lamb has served as the state’s Small Business Advocate, one of several roles the Lt. Governor fills. This resignation does not affect Lamb’s role as Lt. Governor.
Lt. Governor Lamb made the statement that “Governor Fallin deserves to have someone in her cabinet who can be a strong advocate for her agenda, and that is something I am unwilling to do. This proposal will adversely harm Oklahoma’s small businesses and families, especially those in our service industry...our differences on this important topic are so significant they preclude me from continuing to serve on her cabinet.”
