Posted: Feb 16, 2017 1:02 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2017 1:02 PM

Ben Nicholas

Attorneys for a Tulsa man facing first-degree murder and hate crime charges in the killing of his Lebanese neighbor say they will pursue an insanity defense.



Online court records show that lawyers for 63-year-old Stanley Vernon Majors waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday. They also filed notice that they intend to argue Majors was legally insane or mentally ill at the time 37-year-old Khalid Jabara was killed.



Authorities say Majors shot Jabara in August, after bombarding him with racial insults over several years as part of a feud with Jabara's family.



Majors is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and threatening a violent act. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.



Majors has undergone a mental competency examination and been found competent to stand trial.

