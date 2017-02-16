Posted: Feb 16, 2017 1:04 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2017 1:04 PM

Ben Nicholas

An Oklahoma House committee has given preliminary approval to bills that expand gun rights in Oklahoma.



A measure by Republican Rep. Jeff Coody would allow non-felons to transport an unloaded rifle or shotgun, concealed or unconcealed, in a vehicle at any time. It also allows non-felons who are at least 21 to transport a loaded or unloaded pistol, concealed or unconcealed, without a handgun license.



Coody says the constitutional car-carry measure is similar to measures in 30 other states. Opponents say some law enforcement officers oppose the plan.



A bill by Republican Rep. Bobby Cleveland would allow elected county officials with a handgun license to carry a handgun in their county's courthouse.



The House Public Safety Committee approved the measures Wednesday and sent them to the full House for consideration.



