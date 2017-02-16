Posted: Feb 16, 2017 2:37 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2017 2:37 PM

Adam Hooper

Two people who are accused of murder in April of last year have their court dates scheduled for jury and non-jury trial. Scott Offutt and Derek Hamblin are charged with first degree murder and conspiracy in the death of 21-year old Kyler Holeman. Hamblin is scheduled to be on the non-jury trial docket on March 22nd while Offutt is scheduled to be on the jury sounding docket on June 28th.



Holeman's body was found at the intersection of North 4000 Road and West 1900 Road where his body was dumped. Holeman was shot and then stabbed more than 60 times.



Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Offutt.

Derek Hamblin