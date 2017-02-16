Posted: Feb 16, 2017 2:45 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2017 2:45 PM

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville man who is accused of threatning a witness has a preliminary hearing date scheduled for March 9th. Jorge Luis Aranda-Garnica is charged with intimidation of a witness and indirect contempt of court.



A woman came to the Bartlesville police department and told the authorities she was scared of Aranda-Garnica because she had to testify against him. A court affidavit states that the suspect threatened the woman if she cooperated with law enforcement. Aranda-Garnica has a case pending for first degree burglary.