Posted: Feb 16, 2017 2:58 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2017 2:58 PM

Ben Nicholas

Tulsa police have released the name of a man who was shot to death in a home in south Tulsa and say an arrest has been made in the case.



Police said Thursday that 34-year-old Christopher Coffelt was found dead in the home less than a mile east of Southern Hills Country Club. Sgt. Dave Walker says officers were called early Wednesday to the home where they found Coffelt and the homeowner inside the home.



Police say the homeowner was questioned and eventually arrested on a first-degree murder warrant. Court records do not show that the man has been formally charged.



Walker says the two men knew each other, but a motive for the shooting has not been determined.

