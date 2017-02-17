Posted: Feb 17, 2017 10:05 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2017 10:05 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Development Authority held a special meeting on Friday morning. After a lengthy executive session, the authority came out of the session and approved four items.

The authority approved to reimburse GBT Realty for the cost of land and 10% of development costs, up to $3.5 million for the Silver Lake Village Project. The authority then approved to limit liability on Phase 1 of the project, helping take the BDA off the hook for incidents.

All other items were approved.