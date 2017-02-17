Posted: Feb 17, 2017 1:08 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2017 1:09 PM

Ben Nicholas

Work has begun on the U. S. 75 bridge rehabilitation project just north of Adams Road in Bartlesville. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation project was announced last week. The work will prompt lane closures on U.S. Highway 75 between Adams Road and Eastland Shopping Center. Bartlesville City Manager Ed Gordon said on a KWON City Matters program that the state chose the date and scope of work.



Gordon had a reminder that traffic on U.S. 75 will be reduced to one lane in each direction throughout the project. The contractor has been allocated 180 calendar days to complete. The project will consist of replacing the deck of the existing bridge and rehabilitation of the bridge structure.



That will mean that you will be inconvenienced by the lane closures and access to the K-Mart and Eastland shopping centers off of Washington Blvd will be closed much of the time and you will only have access off of Frank Phillips.