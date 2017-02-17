Posted: Feb 17, 2017 1:09 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2017 1:09 PM

Bill Lynch

The Osage County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen's Association will be hosting their annual Cattlemen's Valentine Ball this Saturday, February 18th. The event will begin at 7pm at the Ag Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds featuring live music from the Rick Cook Band. Dinner will be provided by the women of the Cattlewomen's Association and tickets are available in advance for $20 at American Heritage Bank in Pawhuska and First National Bank in Sedan, KS. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25, children 12 years old and younger are free. Join the Osage County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen's Association Saturday and dress in your “Cowboy Sunday best.”